Home
Charlotte, NC
1447 Delane Avenue
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1447 Delane Avenue
1447 Delane Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1447 Delane Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have any available units?
1447 Delane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1447 Delane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Delane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Delane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Delane Avenue offers parking.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have a pool?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Delane Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Delane Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
