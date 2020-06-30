All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14411 Southbridge Forest Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

14411 Southbridge Forest Drive

14411 Southbridge Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14411 Southbridge Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have any available units?
14411 Southbridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14411 Southbridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14411 Southbridge Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte