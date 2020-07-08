All apartments in Charlotte
14410 Cinnamon Field Road
14410 Cinnamon Field Road

14410 Cinnamon Field Road · No Longer Available
Location

14410 Cinnamon Field Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Cozy Home with a Large Yard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,552 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Appli

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have any available units?
14410 Cinnamon Field Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have?
Some of 14410 Cinnamon Field Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 Cinnamon Field Road currently offering any rent specials?
14410 Cinnamon Field Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 Cinnamon Field Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road is pet friendly.
Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road offer parking?
Yes, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road offers parking.
Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have a pool?
Yes, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road has a pool.
Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have accessible units?
No, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 Cinnamon Field Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14410 Cinnamon Field Road has units with dishwashers.

