1440 Harding Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Indulge your desires at Berkshire Dilworth. Our boutique inspired studio, one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes allow you to live in luxury in Midtown. Live in Charlotte’s most celebrated neighborhood, Dilworth, where an extensive collection of fine dining restaurants, coffee roasters, and purveyors of handcrafted cocktails are just steps from your front door.



With sophisticated interiors featuring bright, white subway tiles and sharp, clean lines you will love the modern design of Berkshire Dilworth. Your new home will boast condo-quality appointments such as chef-inspired gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, modern satin nickel hardware & fixtures, wood inspired plank flooring, soaking tubs, walk-in showers with tile surrounds, and USB charging ports in each residence.