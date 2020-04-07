All apartments in Charlotte
1440 Harding Place

Location

1440 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Indulge your desires at Berkshire Dilworth. Our boutique inspired studio, one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes allow you to live in luxury in Midtown. Live in Charlotte’s most celebrated neighborhood, Dilworth, where an extensive collection of fine dining restaurants, coffee roasters, and purveyors of handcrafted cocktails are just steps from your front door.

With sophisticated interiors featuring bright, white subway tiles and sharp, clean lines you will love the modern design of Berkshire Dilworth. Your new home will boast condo-quality appointments such as chef-inspired gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and custom cabinetry, modern satin nickel hardware & fixtures, wood inspired plank flooring, soaking tubs, walk-in showers with tile surrounds, and USB charging ports in each residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

