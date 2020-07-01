All apartments in Charlotte
1436 Kimberly Road

Location

1436 Kimberly Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with refreshed flooring and paint throughout! Conveniently located close to Highway 77 for easy commuting Large wood burning fireplace for cozy nights!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Kimberly Road have any available units?
1436 Kimberly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1436 Kimberly Road currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Kimberly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Kimberly Road pet-friendly?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road offer parking?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road have a pool?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road have accessible units?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Kimberly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Kimberly Road does not have units with air conditioning.

