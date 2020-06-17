All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1435 Black Kettle Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1435 Black Kettle Drive

1435 Black Kettle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Black Kettle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have any available units?
1435 Black Kettle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1435 Black Kettle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Black Kettle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Black Kettle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Black Kettle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive offer parking?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have a pool?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Black Kettle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Black Kettle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
