Last updated May 13 2020

1432 Waverly Avenue

1432 Waverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Waverly Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Dilworth - Beautifully renovated home with stainless and granite in kitchen. Hardwoods and custom tile. Finished basement and a gate in the back fence to access Latta Park. Lawncare services included.

(RLNE5578986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Waverly Avenue have any available units?
1432 Waverly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 Waverly Avenue have?
Some of 1432 Waverly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Waverly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Waverly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Waverly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Waverly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Waverly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1432 Waverly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1432 Waverly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 Waverly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Waverly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1432 Waverly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1432 Waverly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1432 Waverly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Waverly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 Waverly Avenue has units with dishwashers.

