1431 Woodhill Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM
1 of 12
1431 Woodhill Lane
1431 Woodhill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1431 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Lovely hardwood floors, den added on back. Spacious rooms. Large eat in kitchen. Close to Uptown.
Directions: Albemarle towards Independence, R-Pierson, R-Woodhill
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5485521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have any available units?
1431 Woodhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1431 Woodhill Lane have?
Some of 1431 Woodhill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1431 Woodhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Woodhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Woodhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane offer parking?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have a pool?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
