All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1431 Woodhill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1431 Woodhill Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1431 Woodhill Lane

1431 Woodhill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1431 Woodhill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Lovely hardwood floors, den added on back. Spacious rooms. Large eat in kitchen. Close to Uptown.

Directions: Albemarle towards Independence, R-Pierson, R-Woodhill

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have any available units?
1431 Woodhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Woodhill Lane have?
Some of 1431 Woodhill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Woodhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Woodhill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Woodhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane offer parking?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have a pool?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Woodhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Woodhill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte