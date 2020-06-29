All apartments in Charlotte
1429 Jordans Pond Ln

1429 Jordans Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Jordans Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely single family home has 4 bedrooms & 2-1/2 baths. Opens to a formal dining room. Stunning travertine marble & wood floors! Kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & disposal. Lots of cabinets & counter space. Center island, pantry & breakfast area. Large open living room w/gas log fireplace. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & custom fan. Neutral carpeting. Large master closet. Master bathroom has a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. Ceiling fans & window blinds. Laundry room w/washer & dryer as a bonus! Beautifully Landscaped with a private treed back yard. Large 2 car garage w/openers. Wide driveway. Convenient West Charlotte location. Close proximity to Rozzelles Ferry Road & Mt. Holly Road, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, & medical. Easy interstate highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have any available units?
1429 Jordans Pond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have?
Some of 1429 Jordans Pond Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Jordans Pond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Jordans Pond Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Jordans Pond Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln offers parking.
Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have a pool?
No, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have accessible units?
No, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Jordans Pond Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Jordans Pond Ln has units with dishwashers.
