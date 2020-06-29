1429 Jordans Pond Ln

Amenities

Lovely single family home has 4 bedrooms & 2-1/2 baths. Opens to a formal dining room. Stunning travertine marble & wood floors! Kitchen includes a stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & disposal. Lots of cabinets & counter space. Center island, pantry & breakfast area. Large open living room w/gas log fireplace. Master bedroom w/vaulted ceiling & custom fan. Neutral carpeting. Large master closet. Master bathroom has a dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Nice secondary bedrooms with lots of closet space. Ceiling fans & window blinds. Laundry room w/washer & dryer as a bonus! Beautifully Landscaped with a private treed back yard. Large 2 car garage w/openers. Wide driveway. Convenient West Charlotte location. Close proximity to Rozzelles Ferry Road & Mt. Holly Road, Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas Airport, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, & medical. Easy interstate highway access.