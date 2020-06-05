14271 Tranters Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273 Brown Road
Amenities
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Water included! Specious end unit with Master bedroom on the main floor. Conveniently located in Steele Creek area. Nice and clean community. Close to Lake Wylie and McDowell Nature Preserve. Minutes from lots shopping and restaurants surrounding.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have any available units?
14271 Tranters Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14271 Tranters Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14271 Tranters Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.