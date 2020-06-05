All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14271 Tranters Creek Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

14271 Tranters Creek Lane

14271 Tranters Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14271 Tranters Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Water included!
Specious end unit with Master bedroom on the main floor. Conveniently located in Steele Creek area. Nice and clean community. Close to Lake Wylie and McDowell Nature Preserve. Minutes from lots shopping and restaurants surrounding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have any available units?
14271 Tranters Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14271 Tranters Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14271 Tranters Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14271 Tranters Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14271 Tranters Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14271 Tranters Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

