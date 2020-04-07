Amenities
1426 Anderson Street Available 07/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom in The Arts District - Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home located near Plaza-Midwood. Beautifully renovated - this home has refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl, along with installed mini blinds. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a stackable washer and dryer. Located near many shops, coffee shops, and restaurants!
**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE5145874)