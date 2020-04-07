All apartments in Charlotte
1426 Anderson Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1426 Anderson Street

1426 Anderson St · (704) 335-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1426 Anderson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 Anderson Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
1426 Anderson Street Available 07/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom in The Arts District - Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home located near Plaza-Midwood. Beautifully renovated - this home has refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl, along with installed mini blinds. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a stackable washer and dryer. Located near many shops, coffee shops, and restaurants!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5145874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Anderson Street have any available units?
1426 Anderson Street has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Anderson Street have?
Some of 1426 Anderson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Anderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Anderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Anderson Street offers parking.
Does 1426 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Anderson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 1426 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1426 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
