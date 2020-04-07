Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

1426 Anderson Street Available 07/15/20 Cute 2 bedroom in The Arts District - Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home located near Plaza-Midwood. Beautifully renovated - this home has refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl, along with installed mini blinds. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a stackable washer and dryer. Located near many shops, coffee shops, and restaurants!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5145874)