Home
Charlotte, NC
1425 Central Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM
1425 Central Avenue
1425 Central Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1425 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Plaza Midwood. 4th floor apartment with skyline views!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Central Avenue have any available units?
1425 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1425 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
