All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1425 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1425 Central Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

1425 Central Avenue

1425 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1425 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of Plaza Midwood. 4th floor apartment with skyline views!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Central Avenue have any available units?
1425 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1425 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte