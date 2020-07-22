All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1421 Waddell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1421 Waddell Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 6:34 AM

1421 Waddell Street

1421 Waddell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1421 Waddell Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Waddell Street have any available units?
1421 Waddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1421 Waddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Waddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Waddell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Waddell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Waddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Waddell Street offers parking.
Does 1421 Waddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Waddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Waddell Street have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Waddell Street has a pool.
Does 1421 Waddell Street have accessible units?
No, 1421 Waddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Waddell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Waddell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Waddell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Waddell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte