Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1421 Moondance Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1421 Moondance Lane
1421 Moondance Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1421 Moondance Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient to 485 - Lovely three bedroom home very near I-485.
Painting currently being completed.
(RLNE3626500)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 Moondance Lane have any available units?
1421 Moondance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1421 Moondance Lane have?
Some of 1421 Moondance Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1421 Moondance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Moondance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Moondance Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Moondance Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Moondance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Moondance Lane offers parking.
Does 1421 Moondance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Moondance Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Moondance Lane have a pool?
No, 1421 Moondance Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Moondance Lane have accessible units?
No, 1421 Moondance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Moondance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Moondance Lane has units with dishwashers.
