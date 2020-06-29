All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14203 Misty Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14203 Misty Brook Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

14203 Misty Brook Lane

14203 Misty Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14203 Misty Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have any available units?
14203 Misty Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14203 Misty Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14203 Misty Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 Misty Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14203 Misty Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14203 Misty Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14203 Misty Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte