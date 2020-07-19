All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14117 Riding Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14117 Riding Hill Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

14117 Riding Hill Avenue

14117 Riding Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14117 Riding Hill Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have any available units?
14117 Riding Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14117 Riding Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14117 Riding Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14117 Riding Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14117 Riding Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14117 Riding Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte