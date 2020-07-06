All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

1405 Cortland Road

1405 Cortland Road East · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Cortland Road East, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great ranch home in much desired Madison Park neighborhood! Open floor plan. Completely updated kitchen and bath. Stainless appliances. Solid surface countertops. Large, private fenced backyard. Must see! Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Cortland Road have any available units?
1405 Cortland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Cortland Road have?
Some of 1405 Cortland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Cortland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Cortland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Cortland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Cortland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1405 Cortland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Cortland Road offers parking.
Does 1405 Cortland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Cortland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Cortland Road have a pool?
No, 1405 Cortland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Cortland Road have accessible units?
No, 1405 Cortland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Cortland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Cortland Road has units with dishwashers.

