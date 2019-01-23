Rent Calculator
1404 Kenilworth Avenue
1404 Kenilworth Avenue
1404 Kenilworth Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1404 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1404 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1404 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
