Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1401 Chelveston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1401 Chelveston
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:03 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1401 Chelveston
1401 Chelveston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1401 Chelveston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has hardwood flooring and beautiful upgrades. Freshly painted. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Basement offers lots of storage. Large front porch on a corner lot. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Chelveston have any available units?
1401 Chelveston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1401 Chelveston have?
Some of 1401 Chelveston's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1401 Chelveston currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Chelveston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Chelveston pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Chelveston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1401 Chelveston offer parking?
No, 1401 Chelveston does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Chelveston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Chelveston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Chelveston have a pool?
No, 1401 Chelveston does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Chelveston have accessible units?
No, 1401 Chelveston does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Chelveston have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Chelveston does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte