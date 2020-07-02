Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1400 Bethel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1400 Bethel Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1400 Bethel Road
1400 Bethel Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1400 Bethel Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Two bed one bath duplex. Wood floors. Tenant will supply all appliance. Call Gregory Evangelist for a showing. 704-491-6718
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Bethel Road have any available units?
1400 Bethel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1400 Bethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Bethel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Bethel Road pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Bethel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1400 Bethel Road offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Bethel Road offers parking.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have a pool?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have accessible units?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte