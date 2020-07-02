All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

1400 Bethel Road

Location

1400 Bethel Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Two bed one bath duplex. Wood floors. Tenant will supply all appliance. Call Gregory Evangelist for a showing. 704-491-6718

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Bethel Road have any available units?
1400 Bethel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1400 Bethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Bethel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Bethel Road pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Bethel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1400 Bethel Road offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Bethel Road offers parking.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have a pool?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have accessible units?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Bethel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Bethel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

