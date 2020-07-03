Rent Calculator
1400 35th Street
1400 East 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1400 East 35th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Remodeled. New paint and flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 35th Street have any available units?
1400 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1400 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1400 35th Street offer parking?
No, 1400 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1400 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
