Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court

13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court · No Longer Available
Location

13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute renovated ranch styled floorplan. This cute home has split bedrooms with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1 car garage. Great location with nearby access to highway and amenities. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have any available units?
13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court currently offering any rent specials?
13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court pet-friendly?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court offer parking?
Yes, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court offers parking.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have a pool?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court does not have a pool.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have accessible units?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13927 Mcgloughlin Way Court does not have units with air conditioning.

