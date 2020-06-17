All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13822 Carleen Way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13822 Carleen Way Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:11 PM

13822 Carleen Way Drive

13822 Carleen Way Drive · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13822 Carleen Way Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1861 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have any available units?
13822 Carleen Way Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13822 Carleen Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13822 Carleen Way Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13822 Carleen Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13822 Carleen Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive offer parking?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have a pool?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13822 Carleen Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13822 Carleen Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13822 Carleen Way Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity