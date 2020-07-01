Rent Calculator
13821 Tranters Creek Lane
13821 Tranters Creek Lane
13821 Tranters Creek Lane
Location
13821 Tranters Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have any available units?
13821 Tranters Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 13821 Tranters Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13821 Tranters Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13821 Tranters Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13821 Tranters Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13821 Tranters Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
