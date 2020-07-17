All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:02 PM

13714 Calloway Glen Drive

13714 Calloway Glen Drive · (704) 457-7866
Location

13714 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Townhome in Steele Creek, Dual Master Suites, Fantastic Roommate Floorplan.

Rent includes; Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Lawn Maintenance, Water and Sewer. Attic Stairs Pull-Down for Extra Storage and Pet Friendly.

Close & Convenient to CLT Airport, Grocery, Shopping and Restaurants.

WILKINSON PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL ONLY PROCURE TENANT, OWNER WILL MANAGE PROPERTY ONCE TENANT IS SECURED.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13714 Calloway Glen Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have?
Some of 13714 Calloway Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13714 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13714 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13714 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13714 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13714 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
