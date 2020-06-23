Rent Calculator
1367 S Kings Drive
1367 S Kings Drive
1367 South Kings Drive
No Longer Available
1367 South Kings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28207
Myers Park
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom duplex. Shared driveway. One car covered parking with unit.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have any available units?
1367 S Kings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1367 S Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 S Kings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 S Kings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1367 S Kings Drive does offer parking.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1367 S Kings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1367 S Kings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
