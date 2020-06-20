13655 Calloway Glen Dr

Amenities

This incredibly spacious end unit town home with a 1-car garage has so many great features!



This homes kitchen includes a pantry, a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet and plant shelves! The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a private water closet. All three bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a pool.



This fantastic Steele Creek location is just down the street from schools, Lake Wylie, and shopping, dining and entertainment at Rivergate and Steele Creek Crossing!



Pets condtional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**