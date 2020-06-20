All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13655 Calloway Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13655 Calloway Glen Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

13655 Calloway Glen Dr

13655 Calloway Glen Drive · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13655 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This incredibly spacious end unit town home with a 1-car garage has so many great features!

This homes kitchen includes a pantry, a huge master suite with a large walk-in closet and plant shelves! The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a private water closet. All three bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a pool.

This fantastic Steele Creek location is just down the street from schools, Lake Wylie, and shopping, dining and entertainment at Rivergate and Steele Creek Crossing!

Pets condtional.

We would love to tell you more about the home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have any available units?
13655 Calloway Glen Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have?
Some of 13655 Calloway Glen Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13655 Calloway Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13655 Calloway Glen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13655 Calloway Glen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr does offer parking.
Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13655 Calloway Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13655 Calloway Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13655 Calloway Glen Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity