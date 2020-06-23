Rent Calculator
13634 Calloway Glen Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13634 Calloway Glen Drive
13634 Calloway Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13634 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13634 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 13634 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13634 Calloway Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13634 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13634 Calloway Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13634 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
