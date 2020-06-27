All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13568 Calloway Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13568 Calloway Glen Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

13568 Calloway Glen Drive

13568 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13568 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhome in the booming Steele Creek area! Home features stainless steel kitchen appliances that convey with property and 2nd floor laundry. Upstairs has two master bedrooms. The Calloway Glen neighborhood is only 5 minutes to the new Rivergate shopping center and boast a community swimming pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13568 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have?
Some of 13568 Calloway Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13568 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13568 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13568 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13568 Calloway Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte