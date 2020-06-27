Beautiful townhome in the booming Steele Creek area! Home features stainless steel kitchen appliances that convey with property and 2nd floor laundry. Upstairs has two master bedrooms. The Calloway Glen neighborhood is only 5 minutes to the new Rivergate shopping center and boast a community swimming pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 13568 Calloway Glen Drive have?
Some of 13568 Calloway Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13568 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
