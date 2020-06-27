13568 Calloway Glen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave refrigerator

Beautiful townhome in the booming Steele Creek area! Home features stainless steel kitchen appliances that convey with property and 2nd floor laundry. Upstairs has two master bedrooms. The Calloway Glen neighborhood is only 5 minutes to the new Rivergate shopping center and boast a community swimming pool!