135 Mellow Dr - 2

Come take a look at this Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment. It's Located Off N.Tryon St and Close to 1-85. Near Shopping and Public Transportation.



Available for a January 2, 2019 Move - In.



This Cozy Apartment Features:



*Eat-in kitchen

*Living room

*Stove & Fridge are included for comfort!!

*All Electric!!

*Parking!!

*Water is included

*Lawn Care and Trash is Included!!



At this Awesome Price, This one WONT LAST!! Please call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Please visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.