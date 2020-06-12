All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 Mellow Dr - 2

135 Mellow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Mellow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come take a look at this Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment. It's Located Off N.Tryon St and Close to 1-85. Near Shopping and Public Transportation.

Available for a January 2, 2019 Move - In.

This Cozy Apartment Features:

*Eat-in kitchen
*Living room
*Stove & Fridge are included for comfort!!
*All Electric!!
*Parking!!
*Water is included
*Lawn Care and Trash is Included!!

At this Awesome Price, This one WONT LAST!! Please call Joy for a showing at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Please visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have any available units?
135 Mellow Dr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have?
Some of 135 Mellow Dr - 2's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Mellow Dr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Mellow Dr - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Mellow Dr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 does offer parking.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have a pool?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Mellow Dr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Mellow Dr - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
