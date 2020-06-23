All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1341 Toddville Road

1341 Toddville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Toddville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Toddville Road have any available units?
1341 Toddville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1341 Toddville Road currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Toddville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Toddville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Toddville Road is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Toddville Road offer parking?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Toddville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Toddville Road have a pool?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Toddville Road have accessible units?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Toddville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Toddville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Toddville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
