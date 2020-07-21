All apartments in Charlotte
13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1

13409 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13409 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location at S. Tryon and Choate Cir. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Garage with remote. Walk to pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have any available units?
13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 offers parking.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 has a pool.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13409 Calloway Glen Drive #78 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
