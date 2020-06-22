1334-6 Briar Creek Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6cf38e03d ---- 1334-6 Briar Creek Road Charlotte, NC 28205 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Town House Features: * Freshly Painted Walls * Brand New Counter Tops *Beautiful window over kitchen sink, great view. * Updated Light Fixtures * Hardwood Floors on the Second Level * 2 Full Bathrooms * New Tiling on the Lower Level * Newer Kitchen Appliances Included For Your Comfort!! * Living Room * Washer & Dryer Connections * Kitchen & Dining Room Combo * Spacious Bedrooms * Back Patio Area Perfect for Entertaining Friends & Family! Come View this Gorgeous All Brick Townhome Minutes From i-74, Bojangles Colisuem, Noda. Residing in this Property will Give you Access to Everything the Up and Coming City of Charlotte Has to Offer!! To Schedule a Viewing or to Submit an Application Feel Free to Visit Our Website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com ( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)