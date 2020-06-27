Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1333 St Julien Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1333 St Julien Street
1333 Saint Julien Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1333 Saint Julien Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pet friendly
1333 St Julien Street Available 08/01/19 Two bedroom bungalow in Midwood - Two bedroom, 1 bath. All appliances.
(RLNE2540556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1333 St Julien Street have any available units?
1333 St Julien Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1333 St Julien Street currently offering any rent specials?
1333 St Julien Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 St Julien Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 St Julien Street is pet friendly.
Does 1333 St Julien Street offer parking?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not offer parking.
Does 1333 St Julien Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 St Julien Street have a pool?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not have a pool.
Does 1333 St Julien Street have accessible units?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 St Julien Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 St Julien Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 St Julien Street does not have units with air conditioning.
