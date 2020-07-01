All apartments in Charlotte
1329 Mockingbird Lane

1329 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Home is nearing complete of a custom renovation and addition. Certificate of occupancy estimated in the second week of June 2020. Tours available by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1329 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1329 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1329 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1329 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

