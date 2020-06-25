Rent Calculator
1328 Norris Ave
1328 Norris Ave
1328 Norris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1328 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Uptown - Cozy 2 bedrooms This home has central heat Located close to Graham and Statesville Rd. Easy access to public transportation. Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc"
(RLNE4864471)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Norris Ave have any available units?
1328 Norris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1328 Norris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Norris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Norris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Norris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Norris Ave offer parking?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Norris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Norris Ave have a pool?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Norris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Norris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Norris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Norris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
