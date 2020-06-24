All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1328 Kenilworth Avenue

1328 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Parcel ID number is for 1328 Kenilworth Avenue. Unit A is a single family residence on same lot behind 1328 Kenilworth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1328 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1328 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
