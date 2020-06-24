Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1328 Kenilworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1328 Kenilworth Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 Kenilworth Avenue
1328 Kenilworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1328 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Parcel ID number is for 1328 Kenilworth Avenue. Unit A is a single family residence on same lot behind 1328 Kenilworth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1328 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1328 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte