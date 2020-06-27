All apartments in Charlotte
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1325 Eagle Ridge Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:05 PM

1325 Eagle Ridge Drive

1325 Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Eagle Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Westchester

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath offers carpeted living room and bedrooms; the kitchen features an electric oven range, dishwasher and refrigerator, with washer/dryer hookups.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have any available units?
1325 Eagle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Eagle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Eagle Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
