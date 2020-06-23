Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1321 Richmond Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1321 Richmond Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Richmond Place
1321 Richmond Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Madison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1321 Richmond Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Richmond Place have any available units?
1321 Richmond Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1321 Richmond Place currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Richmond Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Richmond Place pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Richmond Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1321 Richmond Place offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Richmond Place does offer parking.
Does 1321 Richmond Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Richmond Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Richmond Place have a pool?
No, 1321 Richmond Place does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Richmond Place have accessible units?
No, 1321 Richmond Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Richmond Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Richmond Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Richmond Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Richmond Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte