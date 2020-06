Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Ranch in Hot Sherwood Forrest. This single level living space has 3 bedroom and 2 baths with a true master suite. Home has new paint and refinished hardwoods throughout. Fenced in back yard for your pets and large screened back porch. Quick access to Cotswold and SouthPark. New renovations to be completed by end of January, interior pictures to be added once complete.