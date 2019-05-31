All apartments in Charlotte
1318 Bethel Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

1318 Bethel Road

1318 Bethel Road · (704) 946-5516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 Bethel Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom in the hot Westover Hills neighborhood just off of West Blvd. Experience all the convenience of being close to Uptown plus the privacy and yard of a single family home. Fresh paint throughout. 4 beds, 1 bath. Central A/C. Private backyard.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Bethel Road have any available units?
1318 Bethel Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1318 Bethel Road currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Bethel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Bethel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Bethel Road is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Bethel Road offer parking?
No, 1318 Bethel Road does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Bethel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Bethel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Bethel Road have a pool?
No, 1318 Bethel Road does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Bethel Road have accessible units?
No, 1318 Bethel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Bethel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Bethel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Bethel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1318 Bethel Road has units with air conditioning.
