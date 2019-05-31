1318 Bethel Road

Amenities

4 bedroom in the hot Westover Hills neighborhood just off of West Blvd. Experience all the convenience of being close to Uptown plus the privacy and yard of a single family home. Fresh paint throughout. 4 beds, 1 bath. Central A/C. Private backyard.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~