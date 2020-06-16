1315 East Boulevard

Amenities

Looking in Dilworth? This is it…freshly painted 1BR, 1BA with hardwood floors in kitchen and living room. Enjoy sitting outside on the balcony. Walk to dining, grocery, coffee shops, Freedom Park, and so much more! Sought after community complex with sixth floor fitness center along with roof top terrace and grill area, secured building and parking deck. Property is cable ready, water included…tenant responsible for power…no gas. Has microwave and garbage disposal. Central HVAC system.



Natural carpet in bedroom and spacious tile bathroom – washer and dryer included too. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.



Sorry no pets, no smokers.