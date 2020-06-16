All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

1315 East Boulevard

1315 East Boulevard · (704) 414-2000
Location

1315 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

Amenities

Looking in Dilworth? This is it…freshly painted 1BR, 1BA with hardwood floors in kitchen and living room. Enjoy sitting outside on the balcony. Walk to dining, grocery, coffee shops, Freedom Park, and so much more! Sought after community complex with sixth floor fitness center along with roof top terrace and grill area, secured building and parking deck. Property is cable ready, water included…tenant responsible for power…no gas. Has microwave and garbage disposal. Central HVAC system.

Natural carpet in bedroom and spacious tile bathroom – washer and dryer included too. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Sorry no pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 East Boulevard have any available units?
1315 East Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 East Boulevard have?
Some of 1315 East Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 East Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1315 East Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 East Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1315 East Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1315 East Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1315 East Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1315 East Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 East Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 East Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1315 East Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1315 East Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1315 East Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 East Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 East Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
