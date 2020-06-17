All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1315 East Blvd Unit #418

1315 East Blvd · (704) 414-2000 ext. 2016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
1 bedroom condo in Dilworth! - Looking in Dilworth? This is it…freshly painted 1BR, 1BA with hardwood floors in kitchen and living room. Enjoy sitting outside on the balcony. Walk to dining, grocery, coffee shops, Freedom Park, and so much more! Sought after community complex with sixth floor fitness center along with roof top terrace and grill area, secured building and parking deck. Property is cable ready, water included…tenant responsible for power…no gas. Has microwave and garbage disposal. Central HVAC system.

Natural carpet in bedroom and spacious tile bathroom – washer and dryer included too.

Sorry no pets, no smokers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have any available units?
1315 East Blvd Unit #418 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have?
Some of 1315 East Blvd Unit #418's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 East Blvd Unit #418 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 pet-friendly?
No, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 offer parking?
Yes, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 does offer parking.
Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have a pool?
No, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 does not have a pool.
Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have accessible units?
No, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 East Blvd Unit #418 does not have units with dishwashers.
