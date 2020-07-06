Rent Calculator
1315 Anderson Street
1315 Anderson Street
1315 Anderson Street
No Longer Available
1315 Anderson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One story brick home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, den, living room, and kitchen. Redone hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in the bathroom and kitchen.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Anderson Street have any available units?
1315 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1315 Anderson Street have?
Some of 1315 Anderson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1315 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1315 Anderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Anderson Street offers parking.
Does 1315 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 1315 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
