13111 Red Vulcan Court
13111 Red Vulcan Court

13111 Red Vulcan Court · No Longer Available
Location

13111 Red Vulcan Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have any available units?
13111 Red Vulcan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13111 Red Vulcan Court currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Red Vulcan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Red Vulcan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13111 Red Vulcan Court is pet friendly.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court offer parking?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not offer parking.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have a pool?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not have a pool.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have accessible units?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13111 Red Vulcan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13111 Red Vulcan Court does not have units with air conditioning.
