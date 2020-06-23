All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1311 Mclaughlin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1311 Mclaughlin Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1311 Mclaughlin Drive

1311 Mclaughlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1311 Mclaughlin Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY RENOVATED All-brick Ranch Home in the very desirable McClintock Woods/Stonehaven community. New features include complete Kitchen update with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and SS appliances -- opens into the 240 s.f. glass surround heated/cooled true Four-Seasons room! Spacious Master Bedroom with dual his/her closets. Fully remodeled Baths with granite countertops and custom tile shower surrounds with decorative niches. Hardwood floors thruout Main Level. Large fully fenced private Backyard great for entertaining. Come see this wonderful home just a short drive to Uptown, Cotswold, and SouthPark and everything else city life has to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have any available units?
1311 Mclaughlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have?
Some of 1311 Mclaughlin Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Mclaughlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Mclaughlin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Mclaughlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive offer parking?
No, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Mclaughlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Mclaughlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte