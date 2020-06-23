1311 Mclaughlin Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED All-brick Ranch Home in the very desirable McClintock Woods/Stonehaven community. New features include complete Kitchen update with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and SS appliances -- opens into the 240 s.f. glass surround heated/cooled true Four-Seasons room! Spacious Master Bedroom with dual his/her closets. Fully remodeled Baths with granite countertops and custom tile shower surrounds with decorative niches. Hardwood floors thruout Main Level. Large fully fenced private Backyard great for entertaining. Come see this wonderful home just a short drive to Uptown, Cotswold, and SouthPark and everything else city life has to offer!!