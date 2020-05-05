Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1310 Thompson Ave
1310 Thompson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1310 Thompson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale North
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom ranch duplex with newer flooring throughout, new interior paint and newer kitchen cabinets. Go to www.northpointam.com to apply
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have any available units?
1310 Thompson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1310 Thompson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Thompson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Thompson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Thompson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave offer parking?
No, 1310 Thompson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Thompson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have a pool?
No, 1310 Thompson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1310 Thompson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Thompson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Thompson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1310 Thompson Ave has units with air conditioning.
