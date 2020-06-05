Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1310 Peach Park Ln
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1310 Peach Park Ln
1310 Peach Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1310 Peach Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Peachtree Hills - Spacious four-bedroom home with fresh paint. Charming kitchen and dining area. Convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln have any available units?
1310 Peach Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1310 Peach Park Ln have?
Some of 1310 Peach Park Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1310 Peach Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Peach Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Peach Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 Peach Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Peach Park Ln offers parking.
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Peach Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln have a pool?
No, 1310 Peach Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 1310 Peach Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Peach Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Peach Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
