1309 Winding Branch Court
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM
1309 Winding Branch Court
1309 Winding Branch Court
·
Location
1309 Winding Branch Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Griers Grove - Well-Maintained Home located on a cul-de-sac convenient to I-77 and I-85 and 15 minutes from Uptown!!
(RLNE5415335)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court have any available units?
1309 Winding Branch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1309 Winding Branch Court have?
Some of 1309 Winding Branch Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1309 Winding Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Winding Branch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Winding Branch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Winding Branch Court is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Winding Branch Court offers parking.
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Winding Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court have a pool?
No, 1309 Winding Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 1309 Winding Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Winding Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Winding Branch Court has units with dishwashers.
