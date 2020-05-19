Rent Calculator
1308 Moretz Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM
1308 Moretz Avenue
1308 Moretz Avenue
Location
1308 Moretz Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a fenced carport. Workshop. Large back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have any available units?
1308 Moretz Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1308 Moretz Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Moretz Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Moretz Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Moretz Avenue offers parking.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have a pool?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Moretz Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Moretz Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
